India-Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Shillong, June 27: Cricket fans across India are eagerly marking 15th October on their calendars as the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which is set to begin on 5th October.

The official schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 was released on Tuesday, 27th June, and it marks India’s hosting of the event for the first time since 2011.

As two-time champions of the ODI World Cup, India will be determined to end their quest for another title during this home tournament. They reached the final in 2003 but fell short against Australia. Since winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, India has been unable to secure another ICC title, most recently experiencing defeat in the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.

The previous time the World Cup was held in India, in 2011, MS Dhoni’s leadership led the team to victory, making them the first host nation to claim the title on home soil. Now, captain Rohit Sharma will be aiming for a similar outcome in this year’s campaign.

The highlight of the tournament will undoubtedly be the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan. The two teams have faced each other seven times in previous World Cups, starting with the 1992 edition. Their encounters took place in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

In all the previous ODI World Cup matches between the two sides, India emerged victorious. Their most recent encounter was in the 2019 World Cup in Manchester, where Virat Kohli’s team secured an 89-run victory.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan will be reignited at this year’s edition of the ICC ODI World Cup on 15th October at the Narendra Modi Stadium, promising an electrifying contest that cricket fans won’t want to miss.