PCB apprehensive, ICC confident about Pakistan’s participation in ODI World Cup

Shillong, June 27: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remains cautious about sending its team to India for the ODI World Cup, while the International Cricket Council (ICC) expresses confidence that the Babar Azam-led team will participate in the prestigious 50-over tournament.

On Tuesday, the ICC unveiled the fixtures for the October 5-November 19 World Cup, dismissing the PCB’s request to avoid specific venues in Chennai and Bengaluru for matches against certain teams.

Following the announcement, the PCB clarified that their participation in the World Cup is contingent on government clearance. A PCB official stated, “Our participation in the World Cup and playing in Ahmedabad on October 15 or in Mumbai if we qualify for the semi-finals will all depend on government clearance.”

The PCB official explained that the government has not yet issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the team to travel to India. As it is a sensitive matter, the Board can only proceed once they receive clear directives from the government.

The PCB has already informed the ICC that their participation in the tournament and any concerns regarding venues are linked to obtaining clearance from the government. The Board awaits instructions before making any final decisions.

The situation remains uncertain as the PCB awaits government clearance, highlighting the importance of official directives for Pakistan’s involvement in the ODI World Cup.