Inter-college debate raises awareness on drug abuse

SHILLONG, June 26: An inter-college debate competition was organised here on Monday against the backdrop of the commemoration of mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by the Women’s Wing of NPP to raise awareness among the student community on the problem of drugs.

Held at the State Convention Centre here, the competition drew participation from different colleges including St. Anthony’s College, Umshyrpi College, Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU), Synod College, St. Mary’s College and Women’s College Shillong. Addressing the alarming rise in drug abuse cases in the society, the competition paved way for passionate discussions and thought-provoking arguments. For the motion, the participants spoke about the need for strengthened policies to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking, while against the motion, stress was laid on policies focusing towards preventive and rehabilitative measures to combat drugs and illicit trafficking.

Participants delved into topics such as the root causes of drug abuse and their impact on the society. The speakers emphasised the collective responsibility of society to address drug abuse effectively and highlighted the importance of comprehensive prevention programmes.

Admita Bhattacharjee of St. Mary’s College, Shillong, was adjudged the Best Speaker and was awarded a winning certificate along with RS 10,000 in cash. In the second place, Debargha Sarkar of St. Anthony’s College was awarded with a certificate and a sum of Rs 7,000, while Pynskhem L Mawnai of Umshyrpi College was placed third and received a certificate and Rs 5,000.

Chief guest of the occasion was Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma while NPP MLA from Sutnga-Saipung Santa Mary Shylla was the guest of honour.

The Education minister, in his speech, emphasised on the power of education as the primary tool in helping combating the menace of drugs.

The panel of judges comprised Dr Pakha Tersia, MD Psychiatry, Deputy Superintendent of Police Subir Sangma and David Laitphlang, president of Shillong Press Club (SPC), who meticulously evaluated the performances of each participant. The debate was moderated by MDC and NPP Youth Wing Spokesperson, Bajop Pyngrope.