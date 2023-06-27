Man electrocuted to death by live wire in Delhi’s flooded street

Shillong, June 27: A tragic incident occurred in Delhi this morning at around 5 am when a man named Suhail was electrocuted to death by a live wire lying in a street flooded with rainwater. Suhail, who was visiting a relative in Delhi, fell victim to the dangerous situation.

This unfortunate event marks the second electrocution fatality within a span of two days in the national capital. On Sunday, a woman lost her life in a similar incident while attempting to navigate a flooded road.

The woman was crossing a waterlogged road when she resorted to holding onto an electric pole for support. Tragically, this act proved fatal, and she was instantly killed upon contact with the pole.

These incidents highlight the grave risks posed by the combination of rainwater flooding and exposed electrical infrastructure.