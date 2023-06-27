Meghalaya Cabinet amends various office memorandum related to job reservation

Shillong June 27: Meghalaya Cabinet today made following amendments to various office memorandum with regards to job reservation :

1. Cabinet today amended the Office Memorandum (OM) of the Personnel Department on Reservation Policy and Reservation Roster. The memorandum issued in 1972 with regard to vacancies for STs and SCs, which stated that the number of vacancies advertised has to be 9 or less for vacancies advertised for the potential communities, would not arise anymore, as the roster point in reservation would be followed. This means that henceforth, the vacancies advertised will be as per the roster point and not based on the number of vacancies advertised.

2. The cabinet has also modified OM issued in 1974 with regards to the vacancies reserved for Garo categories, henceforth, the vacancies that arise for the Garo category will be filled by candidates from Garo candidates from within the State. The earlier OM had allowed Garos from outside the State to fill the vacancies.

3. Cabinet also amended the OM of 2020 with regards to reservation roster for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), henceforth, the reservation for PWDs have been fixed as per definite point in the reservation roster. The amendment means that the previous OM will not be applicable anymore.

4. A new provision has also been added to the OM of the Reservation Policy for candidates applying for vacancies at the district level, which mandates that the candidates applying through the District Selection Committee qualify in the local language of the district.

Other decisions taken in the cabinet:

5. The Cabinet also passed the proposal on amendment of Meghalaya District Court Ministerial Service 2020. This will ensure that District Courts services will be non – transferable. Through this amendment the District Courts have been authorised to omit and delete Rule No. 33 pertaining to recruitment. It also ensures that District Selection Committee (DSC) rules are adopted in the appointment.

6. The Cabinet also amended the schedule IV of the Meghalaya Delegation of Finance Power Rules 2006, which will ensure financial powers to DGP/IGP/DIGP/SP under different categories.

7. The Cabinet also had extensive discussion on certain plans and programmes of the urban department to improve mobility in cities across the State of Meghalaya. The cabinet was familiarised with different programmes relating to traffic decongestion in Shillong, creation of urban amenities including provision of providing safe drinking water, skywalk in Shillong city and leisure parks across different parts to the State.