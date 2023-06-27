‘Please don’t forget’: Ishan has a request for Shubman Gill

He uploaded a video and thanked the football club for having him. The young cricketer captioned the video and wrote, “Tour le parc des princes.”

To this, left-handed batter Ishan Kishan had a hilarious response to Shubman’s post. He asked his teammate to bring the PSG shirt to the West Indies.

Kishan wrote, “Shirt leke West Indies aa jana bro (take the shirt along with you to the West Indies. Please don’t forget.”

Team India is scheduled to play two Tests, three One-Day-Internationals (ODIs), and a five-match T20 International series against hosts West Indies, starting from July 12.

IANS