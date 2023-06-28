Kangana Ranaut and Sandeep Singh to collaborate on upcoming film

Shillong, June 28: National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Sandeep Singh, known for his upcoming projects like ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar,’ ‘Saharasri,’ and ‘Tipu,’ have joined forces for an upcoming film.

The details about the film, including its title and director, have not been disclosed yet. However, Kangana expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating that she and Sandeep have been friends for over 13 years and have been eager to work together for a long time. She described the upcoming film as the biggest project of her career and a fantastic role.

Sandeep Singh, on the other hand, expressed his eagerness to work with Kangana after waiting for more than a decade. He mentioned that he had been searching for the right script that would match Kangana’s acting prowess, and finally, he found a meaty subject that only she could do justice to. He expressed gratitude to Kangana for accepting the opportunity and believed that the film would be loved by every Indian globally.

Further details, including the film’s title and director, will be revealed soon. The production is scheduled to commence early next year.