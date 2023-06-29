Businessman kills friend in Punjab, fakes own death to claim insurance money

Shillong, June 29: In an unfortunate turn of events, a businessman in Punjab allegedly killed his friend as part of a scheme and faked his own death to get insurance money, according to the police.

The businessman, identified as Gurpreet Singh, along with his wife Khushdeep Kaur and four others, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sukhjeet Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal stated that the matter came to light after Sukhjeet’s wife, Jeevandeep Kaur, reported him missing.

The police investigation revealed that Gurpreet, who had suffered losses in his business, conspired with his wife and the other four individuals, namely Sukhwinder Singh Sangha, Jaspal Singh, Dinesh Kumar, and Rajesh Kumar, to stage his own death and claim insurance money amounting to Rs 4 crore.

Gurpreet developed a friendship with Sukhjeet, a resident of the Sainpur area, with the ulterior motive of murdering him. The victim went missing on June 19, prompting his wife to file a police complaint.

Sukhjeet’s motorcycle and slippers were discovered near a canal on Patiala road, leading the police to initially suspect suicide.

Sukhjeet’s wife informed the police that Gurpreet had been providing her husband with alcohol in the days leading up to his disappearance. When the police delved further into the matter, Gurpreet’s family informed them that he had died in a road accident, according to the authorities.