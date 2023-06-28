Former BJP Minister’s son arrested in drug peddling case in Indore

Shillong, June 28: The Madhya Pradesh Police’s Crime Branch has announced the arrest of Bilal Khan, the son of former BJP minister Kamal Khan, in connection with a two-year-old drug peddling case in Indore.

According to the police, Bilal Khan’s name emerged during the investigation, leading to his arrest on June 26. He is being interrogated for his alleged involvement in the case. The Indore district police had previously declared a reward of Rs 4,000 for his arrest, as Bilal Khan was suspected to have links with a local network involved in inter-state MDMA smuggling.

In 2021, the MP Police had seized drugs worth Rs 70 crore, and Bilal Khan was one of the suspects in the case. He had been on the run since then, and the police had been actively searching for him.

Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nimish Agrawal, stated that Bilal Khan was apprehended in Chhoti Gwaltoli after evading authorities for two years. He is being questioned regarding his alleged involvement in the drug peddling case.

Bilal Khan, aged 25, is the son of senior BJP leader Kamal Khan, who previously served as a state minister for the minority cell of Madhya Pradesh.

Police consider this to be the state’s largest MDMA drug seizure case. So far, 40 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including a pharmaceutical unit owner from Hyderabad, Telangana.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the consignment of MDMA drugs was intended to be sent to South Africa from Indore, disguised as the production of medicines. The Crime Branch conducted a raid and seized the drugs.