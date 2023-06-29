NCP Chief Sharad Pawar announces next opposition meeting in Bengaluru

Shillong, June 29: Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), revealed on Thursday that the next meeting of the opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown restless following the previous meeting in Patna.

Pawar was referring to the gathering on June 23, where leaders from over 15 opposition parties had come together in the capital city of Bihar. During the Patna meeting, 17 parties, including the Congress, resolved to unite and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP at the national level. They also agreed to set aside their differences and work with flexibility. Initially, Shimla was chosen as the venue for the second meeting to devise a joint strategy. However, it has now been decided that the meeting will take place in Bengaluru instead on July 13 and 14.

“After Patna, the next meeting of opposition parties will take place in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14,” Pawar announced. The second meeting, to be chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to formulate a plan of action.