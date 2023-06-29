Peaceful Eid prayers held across Kashmir

Shillong, June 29: Eid prayers were conducted peacefully throughout Kashmir on Thursday, thanks to the adequate arrangements made by the authorities and Waqf board management at various Eidgahs (prayer grounds) and mosques.

Prominent figures like former chief ministers Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah offered their Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine, located on the outskirts of Srinagar city. A large number of devotees also gathered at the Hazratbal shrine, where they exchanged greetings after the prayers.

Similar Eid gatherings took place at various mosques in Srinagar city and other districts of Kashmir.

However, authorities did not permit Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid in the old city Nowhatta area and the main Eidgah in Srinagar city. Officials cited the need to maintain law and order and prevent any disruption of the Eid festivities by anti-social elements.

Significant gatherings of devotees were observed in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.

Religious leaders and preachers led the Eid prayers at different locations in the Valley, emphasizing the universal message of peace and coexistence as taught by the holy Prophet.

No untoward incidents were reported as devotees peacefully dispersed from the mosques and Eidgahs after offering their prayers.

Children joined their fathers in attending the prayers and shared the joyous atmosphere. Wearing new clothes on Eid is a longstanding Muslim tradition, and the variety of colorful outfits added to the festive ambiance at these places.