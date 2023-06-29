Posters in Patna raise questions on Manipur ahead of Amit Shah’s rally

Shillong, June 29: Ahead of Amit Shah’s rally in Lakhisarai district, posters have appeared in Patna raising questions about Manipur and the special status of Bihar. The posters, placed at Patna’s income tax roundabout, do not mention the source.

One poster asks why Manipur has been experiencing unrest for the past two months. Another poster questions when the central government will grant special status to Bihar. A third poster directly addresses Amit Shah, questioning the use of “cowardly politics” with the support of agencies like the ED and CBI.

Arvind Kumar Singh, spokesperson of BJP’s Bihar unit, responded to the posters, suggesting that they were installed by workers of the RJD. Singh highlighted the development projects in Bihar facilitated by the special package provided by the central government. He also emphasized that investigations by the ED and CBI target individuals involved in scams, citing Lalu Prasad Yadav’s convictions.

Singh advised against playing with posters and reiterated the government’s commitment to Bihar’s progress through various initiatives.