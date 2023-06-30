4 apprehended with  marijuana

Shillong, June 30: Acting on a tip-off Meghalaya Police intercepted a Santro vehicle (TR04 A 0254) coming from Umkiang to Khliehriat at Umtyra and recovered 51.03 kg of contraband marijuanaa, five mobile phones and Rs 13540 in cash.

Policebalso detained the four persons traveling in the vehicle. The apprehended were identified as Amit Mog (29) R/O Panisagar, North District of Tripura ; Rajesh Kumar Keang (33) R/O West Tripura; Babu Mog (38) R/O Panisagar North District Tripura and Sanjit Debarma (42) resident of West Tripura. and seized.