Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s resignation rumors create stir, but he decides to stay

Shillong, June 30: Fast-paced developments unfolded in Manipur on Friday as reports surfaced suggesting that Chief Minister N Biren Singh was preparing to tender his resignation. The chief minister was scheduled to meet the governor at 3 pm.

However, his plans took a different turn when locals tore up his resignation letter and protested against his decision to step down from the CM’s post. Subsequently, Biren Singh clarified that he would not be resigning.

Earlier, an Imphal-based daily reported that the Manipur CM had been given an ultimatum to either resign voluntarily or face the possibility of the central government taking control. In response to this report, a group of women gathered outside the Manipur Chief Minister’s secretariat and Raj Bhavan, urging Biren Singh not to resign. They implored the Chief Minister to take a firm stance against those causing trouble