Uniform Civil Code not in tune with basic idea of India: Conrad

Shillong, June 30: The National president of the NPP and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that from his party’s point of view the Uniform Civil Code goes against the actual idea of India that is a diverse nation characterized by unity in diversity.

“The Uniform Civil Code according to the NPP, I am talking from the party point of view, goes against the actual idea of India itself.,” said the Chief Minister

“India is a diverse nation and the diversity is what is our strength,” he added.

Pointing out that it is not known what kind of bill will come out, he said it would be difficult to go into the details without seeing the actual content of the draft.

Driving his point home, he said, “From a basic point of view we are a matrilineal society and that is what our strength and culture has been now that cannot be changed for us”.

“It is something as a political party we realise that entire North East as a matter of fact has got the unique culture and ways of our society and we want that to remain and we would not want that to be touched,” he added.

Stating that they would like to see the actual content and language of the bill if it comes out, he said,” The concept in its own is something that does not go with the entire idea of India being a diverse nation and diversity being our strength and identity and hence the uniform civil code will go against that idea is what the NPP feels”..