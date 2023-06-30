Manipur CM N Biren Singh likely to resign today

Shillong, June 30: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is likely to tender his resignation on Friday as the state grapples with escalating ethnic clashes and a deteriorating law and order situation.

It is anticipated that Chief Minister Biren Singh will submit his resignation to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 1 pm on Friday.

Reports suggest that Chief Minister Biren Singh was given the choice of either resigning voluntarily or facing the intervention of the central government to address the situation.