SOFTSTAR Entertainment Launches ‘Starlight Gaming’ in India

Shillong, June 30: Taiwanese video game developer SOFTSTAR Entertainment has made its entry into the Indian gaming market with the launch of ‘Starlight Gaming’.

With a focus on innovation, quality, and player satisfaction, Starlight Gaming aims to set new standards in the gaming industry by offering immersive experiences across various genres.

Recognizing the rapid growth of the gaming community in India, SOFTSTAR Group Chairman, Tu Chun-Kunag, expressed confidence in the potential market and the company’s ability to provide Indian players with unique gaming experiences. The company aims to leverage its expertise in game creation and innovation to cater to the Indian audience.

Starlight Gaming is committed to developing games that deeply resonate with Indian players and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the gaming world. By combining a talented team, understanding gamer preferences, and leveraging technology, the company aims to create engaging and captivating games.

Laveesh Pandey, the COO of Starlight Gaming, emphasized their dedication to developing games specifically tailored to the Indian market. The company aims to ensure that their games are designed to meet the preferences and interests of Indian gamers.

SOFTSTAR Entertainment has a successful track record with popular series like “Richman,” “Chinese Paladin,” and “Xuan-Yuan Sword,” which have received critical acclaim and achieved financial success.