Microsoft introduces AI-based shopping tools in Bing and Edge

Shillong, June 30: Tech giant Microsoft has unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI) shopping tools in Bing and Edge, aiming to enhance user shopping experiences and enable confident purchasing.

The AI-powered tools leverage the capabilities of AI to simplify the process of discovering, researching, and completing purchases in a unified platform that provides information from trusted sources, according to a blog post by Microsoft.

One of the tools, called ‘Buying Guide’, assists users in identifying key features to consider in each product category, offers product recommendations, and presents specifications of similar items side by side in a smart comparison table. This enables users to swiftly compare options without navigating through multiple websites. The Buying Guide is currently available in the US and will gradually roll out to other markets.

In addition, Edge’s Buying Guide provides insights into product reviews, suggesting important factors to consider while shopping. When users find a specific product of interest, they can request Bing Chat in Edge to provide a concise summary of online opinions about the product. This tool is being globally introduced.

Microsoft’s Price Match feature continuously monitors the price of purchased items and assists users in claiming a price match if the price drops. Price Comparison and Price History are built-in browser features that help users make informed purchase decisions based on pricing data.

Moreover, Edge simplifies online shopping by automatically applying coupons and cashback offers directly from Bing Chat.

The Package Tracking feature in Edge’s sidebar enables users to conveniently track their purchases without searching through email inboxes for shipping confirmations and tracking numbers.

While Price Match is set to launch soon in the US, Price History, Price Comparison, Coupons, Cashback, and Package Tracking are already available in select markets as integrated features of Edge.