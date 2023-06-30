WhatsApp Beta introduces high-quality video sending feature

Shillong, June 30: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing a new feature in its Android beta version, enabling users to send high-quality videos. According to WABetaInfo, beta users will notice a new button in the drawing editor that allows them to send high-quality videos.

While this feature maintains video dimensions, a slight compression will still be applied, making it impossible to send videos in their original quality. The default option for all videos will be ‘Standard quality,’ requiring users to manually select the high-quality option whenever they want to send a video with improved quality.

The high-quality option only appears when users select a large-sized video. When using this feature, a tag will be added to the message bubble, notifying the recipient that the video was sent using the high-quality option. It’s important to note that this feature is not available for sharing videos through status updates.

Currently, the ability to send videos in high-quality is being rolled out to select beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android. The feature is expected to become available to more users in the following weeks. Additionally, earlier this month, WhatsApp was reported to be testing a feature in its Android and iOS beta versions that allows users to send high-definition photos.