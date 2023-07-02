All-female cast film ‘The Crew’ release date announced

Shillong, July 2: ‘The Crew’ a highly anticipated film helmed by Rhea Kapoor and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, brings together an all-female cast for this project. The leading ladies include Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. This collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their success with “Veere Di Wedding,” has generated much excitement.

Shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, ‘The Crew’ is one of the most ambitious projects for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film tells the story of three hard-working women whose destinies lead them into unexpected situations, ultimately entangling them in a web of lies.

The release date for ‘The Crew’ has now been announced. Fans can mark their calendars for March 22, 2024, when this captivating film is set to hit the screens.