Alia Bhatt shoots for song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ 4 months after becoming mother

Shillong, July 2: Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, who will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ revealed that she shot for the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ just four months after giving birth to her baby girl, Raha.

In a recently released video showcasing the making of the song, Alia expressed her happiness and pride in accomplishing the shoot shortly after becoming a mother. She said, “When I see the final result, I feel so happy that something I can proudly say that I did four months after a baby. So, I really prepped myself up for this. I really wanted it to be outstanding.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to baby girl Raha in November 2022, following their wedding in April 2022 at Ranbir’s Vastu apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area.

Directed by Karan Johar, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ marks his return to directing after a gap of seven years since his last film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The trailer for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is set to release on July 4, with the film hitting theaters on July 28.