Mayor’s house in Paris attacked by protesters, says Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun

Shillong, July 2: The mayor of a town in Paris, Vincent Jeanbrun, revealed on Sunday that his house had been targeted by protesters the previous night. In a Twitter post, he expressed that the protesters aimed to harm him and his family by attacking his residence.

According to Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun, the protesters forcefully “rammed a car” into his home and proceeded to “set a fire” while his family was sleeping. He shared that his wife and one of his children sustained injuries during the incident. Jeanbrun strongly condemned the act, describing it as an “attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice.”

This attack occurred during the fifth night of unrest throughout France, where rioters have been setting cars ablaze, vandalizing infrastructure, and engaging in clashes with security forces following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy who was attempting to evade a traffic stop by the police.