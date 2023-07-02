Increased monitoring of Tibetans in Lhasa by Chinese authorities

Shillong, July 2: Chinese authorities in Tibet have reportedly heightened their monitoring of Tibetans and increased interrogations in the regional capital, Lhasa, to prevent communication with individuals outside of Tibet. The Chinese government has intensified surveillance measures and continued interrogations of Tibetans residing in Lhasa to ascertain if they have been in contact with people from outside Tibet, according to a media report by RFA.

The security measures were intensified in March, triggered by two significant anniversaries—the 15th anniversary of a 2008 riot and the 64th anniversary of the 1959 uprising against Chinese troops. However, the heightened security measures have extended well into June, with police closely monitoring Lhasa residents and conducting random searches of their cell phones and online communications to uncover any communications with individuals abroad.

Authorities are particularly concerned about residents of Lhasa being in contact with journalists or researchers outside Tibet, as stated by a Tibetan resident interviewed by RFA. The source mentioned that Tibetans have been warned against contacting people outside Tibet, and those who have done so have been summoned for interrogation. Their cell phones are confiscated, and they remain under constant scrutiny.

The source, along with some friends, had been interrogated after contacting individuals outside of Tibet. The Chinese authorities’ intensified monitoring and strict control over communication channels highlight the ongoing restrictions faced by Tibetans in the region.