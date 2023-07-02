Mother in Gujarat’s Surat kills child, files false report about disappearance

Shillong, July 2: A distressing incident unfolded in Gujarat’s Surat district as a woman took the life of her two-and-a-half-year-old child and proceeded to file a complaint regarding the child’s alleged disappearance.

Despite the registration of a missing person case, the mother actively participated in the search operation alongside the police for three consecutive days, but the child could not be located.

During the course of the police investigation, suspicions arose concerning the mother’s involvement, leading to her subsequent arrest. Identified as Nayana Mandavi, she worked as a laborer at a construction site situated in Surat’s Dindoli area. Disturbed by the turn of events, Nayana Mandavi approached the local police station to report the apparent disappearance of her young child named Veer Mandavi.