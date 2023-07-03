DISHA meeting held in NGH

Tura, July 3: Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Tura, Agatha K Sangma on Monday met the heads of various line department at Mendipathar Multi Purpose Hall in Resubelpara wherein she took stock of the on going centrally sponsored schemes of various implementation departments.

MP, Agatha Sangma was accompanied by People’s Representatives of the District, Rupert Momin, Kharkutta MLA, Marthon J Sangma, Mendipathar MLA, Pongseng Marak, Bajengdoba MLA and GHADC MDCs Crozier Momin and Aldo A Sangma.

While briefing the house of the objective of the meeting, Agatha Sangma urged the officials to raise issues and queries in accordance with their respective schemes and she assured coordination and follow up at various levels would be taken up for effective implementation of all on going central sponsored schemes.

Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills, Mitali Chandra gave the welcome address and apprised the members of District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) of the activities of the line departments and informed that action taken report of the various schemes regarding challenges and achievements faced by concerned departments would be submitted to the members for effective intervention in order to ensure that the objective of the programme is implemented in letter and spirit and also to solidify future strategies for the welfare of the people of the region.

Photo Captions: Tura, Member of Parliament, Agatha K Sangma along with other DISHA members and district officials at the DISHA meeting held at Mendipathar Multi Purpose Hall, Resubelpara on Monday.