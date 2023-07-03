Forum tells those opposing retrospective implementation of Roster to approach Court

Tura, July 3: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) on Monday said that failure of the government to implement the Roster System retrospectively would be tantamount to contempt of Court, which gave the direction, and urged those opposed to its retrospective implementation to approach the High Court for justification.

The forum on behalf of the Garo community also sought the resignation of all Garo MLAs if the government fails to solve the implementation of the Roster System amicably.

P A Sangma Stadium collapse

Meanwhile, the forum also raised the issue of the recent wall collapse at the P A Sangma stadium and questioned who is to blame for the unfortunate incident.

The forum suggested that as 90% of the cost was borne by the centre and the rest by the government from the public exchequer, the assessment of the damage, quality of work and materials used including workmanship should be done by the technical audit, schematic audit and the Public Accounts Committee from the centre.