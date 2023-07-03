Meghalaya CM to raise transfer of civil area of Shillong Cantonment
Shillong, July 3: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is visiting New Delhi to meet several Union ministers and officials to discuss issues of the state He said that he would meet Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh to discuss about the transfer of civil areas of Shillong cantonment to Municipal Board.
In addition, he will also meet the Education Minister and chairman of the NTPC to discuss about some power projects for Meghalaya.
Comments are closed.