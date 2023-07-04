KSU peeved with indifferent staff of Namdong CHC

Jowai, July 4: The Khasi Student Union (KSU), Namdong Area Unit, today conducted an inspection of the Community Health Center (CHC) Namdong, West Jaintia Hills District.

This came after the complaint from the public of the area that the staff of the CHC did not carry out their duty properly, most of the staff came late to the Centre and leave early at around 2 or 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

During the inspection, the found that at around 11:30 am no staff was present in the center. The KSU Namdong Area Unit General Secretary Juhhi Tariang, President Nartiang Circle Chanbor War, said that the purpose of this CHC was to serve thousands of people from more than 50 villages.

Therefore, the KSU leaderd urged the concerned department to take action on these matters, or else the KSU will embark on the path of agitation.