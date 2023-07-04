Peace walk in Shillong for victims of violence in Manipur

Shillong, July 4: The faithful of the Catholic Church of Nongstoin Diocese today organize a peace walk to express solidarity with victims of violence in strife-torn Manipur, where thousand of people from all walks of life took part.

The peace walk was led by Most Rev. Bishop Willbert Marwein.

The peace walk started from Ladweitang (near Indoor Stadium) and culminated at New Nongstoin Play Ground where a short meeting was organised to express solidarity with brothers and sisters living in Manipur where incidents of bloodshed, arson and loss of lives have occurred and families have been displaced.