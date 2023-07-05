Self help groups allege siphoning off CMSDF funds, complaint filed

Tura, July 5: The Niksamso Garo Community Organization (NGCO) has filed a complaint against two self help groups from Garo Hills for allegedly withdrawing funds for supposedly completed projects under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF), which in reality does not exist on the ground.

The complaint against the two self help groups- the Akusa Self Help Group of Walbakgre, Tura and the Chinasa Self Help Group of Kebolpara, Ampati, was filed on Wednesday with the South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.

According to the complaint, a sum of Rs 9,98,900/- for the construction of jeep-able road at Durapara village and Rs 9,99,000/- for construction of another CC jeep-able road at Bakdagre village was withdrawn by the secretary of the Akusa Self Help Group.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 9,99,300/- for the construction of CC jeep-able road at Debajani village, Rs 9,99,300/- against CC jeep-able road at Sanjengpara and Rs 9,99,600/- for construction of the CC jeep-able road at Aruakgre was withdrawn by the Secretary of the Chinasa Self Help Group.

Interestingly, while all the projects were listed as complete on paper, none of them are visible on the ground. All the supposed completed projects come under the Zikzak C&RD Block in South West Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, pointing out that a total of Rs 49,96,100/- have been siphoned off by the two self help groups, the NGCO while condemning the act demanded that an inquiry commission be set up to probe the scam so that action can be initiated against them.