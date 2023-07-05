Govt’s conflicting statements on CUET draws flak

Tura, July 5: Tura resident and social activist, Cherian Momin on Wednesday expressed concern over the inconsistent statements and conflicting information provided by the Meghalaya government regarding the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) saying the misinformation has led to confusion and anxiety among the student community, parents, and the general public.

“It is disheartening to witness the ambiguity surrounding such an important examination that has significant repercussions on the future of our youth. The Chief Minister, Education Minister, and the Education department have played a crucial role in exacerbating the confusion through their inconsistent statements, causing unnecessary panic and anxiety. As citizens and stakeholders in the education system, we demand that the Meghalaya government take immediate action to provide accurate, consistent, and verified information on all matters pertaining to the CUET,” Momin said, in a statement.

Momin pointed out that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure transparency and clarity, particularly when students’ educational prospects are at stake. He added that the students, parents, and the general public deserve to have access to reliable information about the scheduling, format, and preparation required for the CUET.

“Without accurate and consistent communication, it becomes increasingly difficult for students to prepare adequately and for parents to make informed decisions regarding their child’s future,” he reasoned.

Pointing out that the future of many youths were at stake, Momin urged the Meghalaya government to prioritize the needs and concerns of the student community by establishing a dedicated communication channel for updates related to the CUET, which should promptly share accurate information, address queries, and provide guidance to all stakeholders involved.

Momin also suggested the conduct of frequent press briefings, updating official websites, and engaging with students to help streamline communication and rectify the current state of confusion.

Meanwhile, TMC youth leader Richard Marak, in a separate statement also echoed the same concerns and said, “The Meghalaya government’s inconsistent statements and conflicting information by the Chief Minister, Education Minister and the Education department about the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has caused confusion and anxiety among the student community, the parents and the public. We demand the Meghalaya government to provide accurate, consistent and verified information to the people, especially when it concerns students’ education”.