TMC ward committees to address woes of Guwahati residents

Guwahati, July 5: The Kamrup Metropolitan district unit of the Assam Trinamool Congress has embarked on a campaign to constitute committees across the wards of Guwahati in a bid to strengthen the party’s organisational base in the city.

The decision to launch a vigorous campaign to form ward committees in the coming days was taken at an important executive meeting of the party at the state office in Khanapara here on Wednesday.

“We will conduct a vigorous campaign to form committees across all wards of the city in the coming days to address the woes of residents,” Tapan Kalita, president of Kamrup Metropolitan district unit of the Assam Trinamool Congress told reporters here after the meeting.

“The residents of Guwahati have over the years been battling drinking water shortage, artificial floods, dilapidated roads inside the wards, high property taxes and rising electricity bills. Hence, the Trinamool Congress will reach out to the people during the ward-by-ward mobilisation campaign and launch programmes to explore solutions to these key issues plaguing the residents in the coming days,” Kalita said.

The meeting was attended by Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora, the party’s media department chairman Dilip Kumar Sharma and several executive members as observers.