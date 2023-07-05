Awareness on drug abuse held

Tura, July 5: A one day Awareness Programme on ‘Effects of Drug Abuse and Alcoholism was on Wednesday organized jointly by the Multipurpose Development Manda A’kawe Mother’s Union and the A’chik Youth Welfare Organization, Dainadubi with assistance from the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.

The programme was organized keeping in view the growing number of youths involved in substance and alcohol abuse.

During the programme, the participants were sensitized on the ills of alcohol and substance abuse. The main resource person during the programme included the Medical Officer of Dainadubi PHC, officials of Dainadubi outpost etc.