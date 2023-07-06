Fake currency notes: STF team arrests man in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 6: A team from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted an operation here and arrested a man involved in activities relating to fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from near the ISBT bypass here on Wednesday evening.

Official sources said on Thursday that acting upon a source input developed by DIG (STF), Assam, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an operation was conducted during which a person identified as Md Sahanoor Islam (28), involved in illegal activities relating to fake Indian currency notes (FICN) was apprehended.

“Further, after spot interrogation, search operation was made at the house of the accused person located at Ahomgaon here, from where bundles of photocopied Indian currency notes (of 500 denomination) and bundles of blank white paper of size and shape of Indian currency notes (of 500 denomination) were recovered,” a statement said.

“Investigation so far reveals that the accused is a cheater who lures people by providing double the amount of FICN against original Indian currency notes. The modus operandi of the cheater is to lure people and to loot the original currency notes when a person approaches him for exchanging the notes. Investigation reveals also that the accused has been in this illegal business for long and that there are more people in his gang,” the statement said.

In this connection, a case (number 05/2023) has been registered under Sections 120(B)/489(A)/489(C)/489(D) of IPC at STF police station following which Sahanoor Islam was arrested accordingly.

A vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01-EK-5644, and used by the arrested accused person, four mobile phones and a pistol-look-alike lighter were recovered from the possession of the arrested person.

Further investigation is on to identify and arrest the co-accused persons.