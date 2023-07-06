‘EJHD Assistant Bot’ launched

Khliehriat, July 6: In an effort to enhance citizen empowerment and provide easy access to information, A. K. Singh, SDO (Sadar), East Jaintia Hills district under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner today launched a Whatsapp Chatbot known as the “EJHD Assistant Bot” at the video conference room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here.

The services provided through this Chatbot encompass a diverse array of offerings from obtaining ST Certificates, E-Shram registration, and Aadhaar services to acquiring EPIC cards, addressing public grievances, obtaining necessary permissions, accessing disaster relief assistance, and exploring government insurance schemes.