JSU demands ILP before railways

Jowai, July 6: Jaintia Student’ Union (JSU) today raised strongly opposition to the idea of the Government to construct railways tracks to connect Jaintia Hills.

“The Jaintia Students Union’s request to the Chief Minister for the development of proper educational institutions, hospitals, and good roads in Jaintia Hills reflect our priorities for the region and implementation of ILP in the state, “ the JSU stated.

While the JSU emphasizes the need for these essential facilities, it calls upon the government to focus on these areas rather than development of railways. “We understand that Railway connectivity can have numerous benefits, including improved transportation, economic growth, and enhanced connectivity with other regions but small state like Meghalaya which is inhabited mostly by tribal, it is necessary for the Government to first bring up ILP system into the state as its purpose is to regulate the entry of outsiders to protect the local culture, resources, and population of the region,” the JSU stated.

The JSU, however, pointed out that though the preference expressed by the Jaintia Students Union do not necessarily negate the need for railways in Jaintia Hills. “ We are simply advocating for an implementation of ILP to restrain illegal immigrant and focus on educational institutions, proper public hospitals, and road infrastructure,” the JSU said.