Himanta urges Paresh Baruah-led ULFA (I) to join peace process

Guwahati, July 6: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday appealed to ULFA (I) to come to the negotiating table and address issues peacefully, in the interest of the people of the state.

Addressing the gathering at the arms-laying ceremony of five Adivasi militant outfits, Sarma said, almost all the militant groups in Assam have come over ground, and as such, ULFA (I) should also come for talks in the interest of the people of the state”, Sarma said.

The chief minister had earlier this year said that ULFA (I) was the last last mile in the state’s path to peace and that once the outfit joins the peace process, the state would transform into an “island of peace”.

“I once again appeal to the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA (I) to come to the negotiations. Assam’s new generation want to solve the problems of the state through development….Today, we have turned the dreams of youths into reality and provided employment to one lakh aspirants in the state,” the chief minister said.

Sarma hoped that a day would come, sooner than later, when we could sit with ULFA-I and address the issues in a peaceful manner.

“As it is, since 2020, peace pacts have been signed with Bodo, Karbi and Dimasa outfits, besides two Reang outfits. As of now, we are in a truce with five outfits in the state, including ULFA pro-talks, three Kuki and one Hmar outfit. If we sign peace pacts with these five outfits,then there will be no more outfits who are in truce in Assam. The initiatives and efforts of the Union home ministry and state home department will be crucial here,” the chief minister said.

Sarma further hoped that, with such peace initiatives and peace pacts with militant outfits, a day would soon come when the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act would be removed from the entire state.