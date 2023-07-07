Aaranyak provides equipment support to Dima Hasao forest dept

Guwahati July 7: Frontline biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak on Friday handed over equipment such as raincoats, GPS and solar-powered ranger torch lights to the frontline forest staff of Dima Hasao district to support their conservation and protection activities.

The equipment distributed by the NGO will also facilitate the well-being of the frontline forest staff whose relentless contributions have been key for biodiversity conservation in the hill district.

Chief executive member (CEM) of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa formally handed over the equipment to Muanthang Thungung, chief conservator of forests, Dima Hasao in presence of Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, secretary general cum CEO of Aaranyak at a function held at the conference hall of the CEM’s office in Haflong.

Among the equipment provided included 250 raincoats, 10 Ranger’s torch lights, and two global positioning systems to the forest department of the council.

Several EMs and MACs along with government officials were also present in the event where the CEM Gorlosa discussed issues of forest and wildlife conservation in the district.

He encouraged Aaranyak to take up various studies and capacity building activities in the district to ensure long-term conservation of natural resources of the district. He also described various efforts of the council to secure the forests and wildlife.

Tuhin Langthasa, DFO East and Tunu Langthasa, DFO West was also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Aaranyak also handed over several photographs of key wild animals to Gorlosa, which were photo-captured in various parts of Dima Hasao district recently.

It is worth mentioning that Aaranyak has been working in Dima Hasao district along with Karbi Anglong and Jaintia Hills over a large forested landscape to understand the natural resources use and status of forest conservation along with key wildlife with support from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The study will help understand forest conservation status and scenario about how local communities are dependent on natural resources. This will further assist in future conservation planning of the natural resources of the district as well as to understand livelihood opportunities of the indigenous communities.