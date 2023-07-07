Regional Committee led by Paul Lyngdoh meet social leaders in WKH

Shillong, July 7: The Regional Commitee entrusted to examine the present status of area of difference in Langpih sector and led by Paul Lyngdoh, Minister for Social Welfare and Tourisn met Syiems, Sirdars, and prominent NGOs of West Khasi Hills to discuss the various issues related to the ongoing talk for resolving the boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam.

Chairman of the committee, Paul Lyngdoh informed that discussion between the KHADC, Syiems, Sirdars and prominent NGOs of West Khasi Hills which include KSU, HYC, FKJGP, WKSU and HITO was aimed at acquiring various feedback and ideas before the joint inspection to be carried out soon at Langpih sector.

He said that the meeting with the delegates of KHADC, NGOs and traditional heads which fall under Langpih sector, was very successful. He said that representatives of 41 villages attended the meeting.

He also brief that out of 52 villages in Langpih sector, 41 villages are willing to stay in Meghalaya while 9 villages wanted to be part of Assam.

Lyngdoh also said that the committee would also carry out the joint inspection later this month along with the committee from Assam.

While Renikton Tongkhar MLA and member of the Committee said that the committee has decided to implement the two factors for resolving the boundary dispute which include ethnicity and willingness of the people residing in the border areas and they hoped that the Assam government would respect the two factors as the committee has respected the expression of the people living in the Langpih sector.