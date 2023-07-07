Criminal gang arrested in SGH, arms recovered

Baghmara, July 7: Members of a criminal gang, allegedly responsible for thrashing and looting an Assam based businessman about 3 weeks ago, were arrested yesterday by South Garo Hills (SGH) police.

As per reports, the police had been investigating the case of assault and loot of the businessman when at least 2 gang members were identified.

A special operations team of DEF SGH, based on source inputs, intercepted the duo at the Sibbari tri-junction and upon a closer search recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Chengsang M Marak of Depogre, Damal Asim (Dadenggre), WGH and Sengchang N Sangma of Pawalgre, Mindikgre, PS Silkigre, SGH.

Police recovered 2 local made explosives and 1 Chinese made pistol from their possession. They have been arrested in connection with Gasuapara PS case 2(6)23 u/s 341/394/511 IPc r/w 25(1a)(1b) and Silkigre ps case no. 1(5)23 u/s 341/323/394/34 IPC r/w sec 25(1B)( a).