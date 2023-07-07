Met office predicts more rain in NE during next 4 days

Guwahati, July 7/–/ The Met office here has forecast widespread rainfall activities with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning over the Northeast region with strong low-level southerly and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the region likely to continue till Tuesday.

According to the weather forecast for the Northeast in the next four days, fairly widespread to widespread rains of light to moderate intensity, along with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely to hit Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur on Saturday at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Besides, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur on Sunday at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya while heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur,” the Regional Meteorological Centre here predicted.

Accordingly, the India Meteorological Department has issued an “orange alert” over these northeast states during the next four days.

On the other hand, while the flood situation in Assam has shown a marked improvement, seven Assam districts – Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karimganj and Lakhimpur – remain affected.

A population close to 22,000 in six districts remains affected by the current wave of the deluge.

Two rivers – Disang (Nanglamuraghat) and Dikhou (Sivasagar) – were flowing above danger level, according to the CWC bulletin issued on Friday morning.

According to the flood bulletin of ASDMA, no casualty was reported on Friday. The number of human lives lost in the current wave of floods in the state remains at seven.