Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan share beautiful updates from Italy vacation

Shillong, July 7: Bollywood’s power couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, have been delighting their fans with stunning updates from their summer getaway in Italy. Accompanied by their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their mesmerizing vacation on Instagram.

Kareena, known for her active presence on social media, has been regularly posting pictures of her family and friends enjoying their vacation. One of her friends, Alexandra Galligan, shared a sun-kissed selfie featuring Kareena wearing a sky blue striped shirt, oversized sunglasses, and her hair open, with a breathtaking sea backdrop.

In another photo, Kareena can be seen wearing a yellow floral co-ord set while Saif looks dapper in a navy blue shirt, denim, and a blazer. The couple is seen enjoying their food and drinks with friends, with an exquisite lake view in the background, captioned as ‘Negroni Nights.’

As per IANS, Kareena also shared a picture of herself in a white shirt and neon-colored bikini, with a cute glimpse of baby Jeh. Saif can be seen in the background as they enjoy a boat ride in the Sardinian sun, captioned as “Floating away from Nikki beach.”

In another post, Kareena is seen admiring the beauty around her with her back towards the camera, wearing a yellow co-ord set, captioned as “State of Mind..” accompanied by a rainbow emoji.

Earlier, the couple shared alluring photos of their lunch outing with the Pataudi family. Kareena wore a blue shirt and red bikini, while Saif donned a blue shirt and cap. Taimur, in a plain yellow tee, can be seen screaming in one of the pictures. The post, titled “Summer Lunches,” received likes from Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and more.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. On the film front, Kareena will be seen in “The Devotion of Suspect X” and “The Crew.”