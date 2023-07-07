’72 Hoorain’ Movie Review: Exposing the dark nexus of extremism and terrorism

Shillong, July 7: India, like many other countries, faces the brunt of religiously motivated terrorism. The divisive tactic of using religious fanaticism to tear apart the social fabric is well-known to all.

While there have been films depicting the impact of terrorism on our lives, there are very few that boldly question the brainwashing of youth into becoming terrorists and carrying out heinous acts in the name of religion.

Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ’72 Hoorain’ sheds light on the sinister game of manipulating individuals into becoming killing machines for terrorist organizations.

The film’s strength lies in its straightforward approach, avoiding preaching and directly exposing the culprits behind these terrorist syndicates and their fanatical agendas.

Anil Pandey’s brilliant story, combined with Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s hard-hitting direction, forms the crux of this extraordinary saga. Immersed in the harsh realities of religious fanaticism and terrorism, the film captivates audiences, keeping them engaged until the very end.

Importantly, ’72 Hoorain’ does not target any particular community or hold an entire community responsible for the actions of a few dreaded terrorists.

The film showcases the deep connection between acts of terrorism and religious sermons manipulated by these terrorists to brainwash innocent individuals and turn them into instruments of violence.

We have long ignored the profound impact of such acts of terrorism committed in the name of religion, making terrorists more audacious in their attacks, with no regard for human life.

In every aspect, from its story to screenplay, dialogues, direction, cinematography, and editing, the film excels. Watching it feels like witnessing live acts of terrorism, shaking audiences to their core.

Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir deliver commendable performances as the faces of terrorism in the film, portraying their roles with utmost conviction. Their exceptional acting deserves endless praise. The rest of the cast also does justice to their respective roles, displaying impeccable and fitting casting choices.

Film audiences are typically seeking entertainment. However, it is crucial that such audiences also watch ’72 Hoorain,’ as it brilliantly exposes the connection between religion and terrorism, igniting a vital debate on religious fanaticism.