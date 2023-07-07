Sports Snippets

Laitkor and PFR Academy qualify for semifinals

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 6: Laitkor SC and PFR Football Academy both qualified for the semifinals from Group A of the Shillong Sports Association’s Women’s League after they won their respective matches at Third Ground, Polo, here today. PFR first blanked Kick Start Football Coaching Centre 2-0 before Laitkor sailed to a big 6-0 victory against Lawei Smit SC. By dint of these results, both Laitkor and PFR have a full 12 points from four outings, with Laitkor ahead on goal difference (+35 to +28). The top two teams from each group will make it to the semis. Ridalin Suting (22’) and Elviorika Sohkhlet (27’) scored in what could be considered a derby game between two academies but it was a good contest, even if Kick Start were still left looking for a goal – they have been unable to score in all three of their matches.Later on, Nisilia Majaw (3’, 20’, 46’) registered another hat-trick in what was one more dominant performance by Laitkor. Her first goal was a terrific left-footed hook that took everyone by surprise, the second was a penalty conversion and the third, in the second half, was another stunner. Iaraplang Nongrum (7’), Iawanlang Nongbet (36’) and Solina Jaba (56’) provided the other goals for Laitkor. On Saturday there will be two Group B fixtures – Synroplang 77 versus Lumparing SC in the first encounter at 2:30pm, followed by Maw U-Tieng against Mawlai SC at 4:15pm.

Bibiano ends 8- year association with U-17 India

NEW DELHI, July 6: Ending his eight-year association with the national team, India Under-17 head coach Bibiano Fernandes has joined Bengaluru FC Reserves in a similar capacity.The 46-year-old helped the India U-16 and U-17 batches win three consecutive SAFF titles and to qualify for the AFC Championships three times in a row.Perhaps the most memorable moment for the Blue Colts under Fernandes came in the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship in Malaysia, where India finished second in Group C to book their spot in the quarter-finals — needing one more win away from qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.India came back with broken hearts after a second-half Korea goal meant a 0-1 defeat for India in the quarter-finals.“It was also a privilege to work with each and every player that was in our team across all the three batches, and I want to thank all of them for giving their all to the beautiful game,” Bibiano said. (PTI)

Millwall owner Berylson dies in car crash

FALMOUTH, July 6: John Berylson, the owner and chairman of English Football League side Millwall, died from injuries he sustained in a car crash, US media reported on Wednesday.According to multiple reports, Berylson died in a Tuesday car crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts. The Falmouth Police Department did not respond to a voicemail left by Reuters seeking confirmation of the reports.The Massachusetts State Police, who assisted Falmouth police as an adjacent unit in a Tuesday morning incident, did say a car careered off the road and slammed into a tree but were not able to disclose the name of the driver. English second-tier side Millwall said in a statement that Berylson, who was also the CEO of private equity firm Chestnut Hill Ventures LLC, died on Tuesday morning in a “tragic accident”, but did not provide details. Berylson was 70 years old.(Agencies)