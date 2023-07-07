Transfer Buzz

Caglar Soyuncu

Atletico Madrid have signed Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu on a four-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday, after the player’s contract with relegated Leicester City expired.Soyuncu and six more players left Leicester when their contracts expired in June, following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria’s career in Europe came full circle on Wednesday when the winger rejoined Portuguese side Benfica, the club he played for between 2007 and 2010 when he moved from Argentina.“Welcome home, Di Maria!” the club said following a video announcing the signing of the 35-year-old who, according to reports, has agreed a one-year contract.

Milan Skriniar

Out of contract with Inter Milan, the powerfully-built Skriniar a Slovak international had been in talks with PSG for months after the French champions failed to reach a financial agreement with the Serie A side for him last year.THis year PSG have bolstered its defense by signing Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal.

Arda Guler

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Turkish sensation Arda Guler, who signs a six-year deal with the club. Real Madrid will reportedly pay €20 million for this transfer. Guler will be presented at Valdebebas this Friday.The attacking midfielder is 18 years old and was reportedly on the radar of many clubs in European football, including FC Barcelona or AC Milan.

Inigo Martinez

Barcelona have signed centre back Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao on a free transfer with the Spain international signing a two-year contract, the LaLiga champions said on Wednesday.Martinez leaves Bilbao after six seasons with the Basque club and Barcelona said they will set a 400 million euros ($435.68 million) release clause for the 32-year-old. Martrinez has over 350 appearences in La Liga