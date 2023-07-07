Teacher terminated after cutting students’ hair in Noida school

Shillong, July 7: A private school teacher in Noida was fired after she took disciplinary action by cutting the hair of over a dozen students. The incident occurred at Shanti International School in Sector 168 on Wednesday.

According to Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Avasthi, Sushma, the disciplinary in-charge at the school, had been requesting the students to trim their hair for several days, but her requests went unheeded. As a result, on Wednesday, she took matters into her own hands and cut the hair of approximately 15 students as a form of discipline.

Upon learning about the incident, the parents of the affected students staged a protest and reported the matter to the police on Thursday. In response, the school management promptly terminated the teacher’s services.

Avasthi mentioned that the school management and the parents have engaged in discussions to resolve the matter.