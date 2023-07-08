Conrad inaugurates annex building of Meghalaya High Court

Shillong, July 8: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today inaugurated the Annex building of the Meghalaya High Court, here in presence of Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma and Law Minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh .

The new annex building, marks a significant milestone in the expansion and enhancement of the state’s judicial infrastructure. The new building constructed at a cost of ₹ 45 cr houses an auditorium, rooms for lawyers and other administrative facilities.

The annex building will provide much-needed space and facilities to support the High Court’s functioning.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed his appreciation for the efforts undertaken to establish the annex building. He emphasized the importance of a well-equipped and modern judicial infrastructure to ensure the effective delivery of justice.

The Chief Minister praised the Meghalaya High Court for its commitment to upholding the principles of fairness, transparency, and access to justice for all.

The annex building will significantly contribute to enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the Meghalaya High Court.

He also highlighted the government’s commitment to overall infrastructure development in the state. He shared that substantial investments have been made in recent years to improve and upgrade government LP and UP schools, as well as higher education facilities.

Underlining the government’s focus on education, Chief Minister said that process to repair, renovate, and construct over 2500 LP & UP school infrastructures in the coming years is also undergoing.

This initiative aims to enhance the learning environment and provide modern facilities for students across Meghalaya. The government’s vision is to ensure that every student has access to quality education in well-equipped educational institutions.

The investment in school infrastructure aligns with the government’s broader goal of strengthening the foundation of the state’s education system. By creating conducive learning spaces and providing necessary resources, the government aims to empower students and enable them to achieve their full potential.

Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Sanjib Banerjee, termed the annex building a positive step towards improving the overall functioning of the judiciary.

He underscored the importance of providing a conducive environment for judges, lawyers, and litigants to ensure the smooth and expeditious dispensation of justice.

With the addition of the annex building, the Meghalaya High Court aims to strengthen its commitment to justice and uphold the rights of the people.

The government has allocated substantial resources to support the construction of the annex building, demonstrating its commitment to a robust judicial system.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the successful completion of the project, including the architects, engineers, and construction teams.