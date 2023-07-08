Manipur launches scheme for college students displaced due to ongoing violence

Shillong, July 8: The Manipur government has introduced the ‘Chief Minister’s College Students Rehabilitation Scheme (CMCSRS) 2023′ to provide necessary educational support to undergraduate college students who have been displaced or affected by the prevailing situation in the state.

With the scheme aiming to cover approximately 51 colleges, including 34 government and 17 aided colleges, the launch took place in Imphal, led by Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh.

As per Hindustan Times, the CMCSRS 2023 has several objectives, including facilitating the transfer of students from their current college to a new one as per their requests, granting free admission or waiving fees for affected students in government and government-aided colleges for the academic year 2023-24, providing monetary grants for purchasing books, stationery, uniforms, and other necessities, and reducing the dropout rate among undergraduate students in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Minister Singh explained that the scheme comprises two main categories: directly affected students and inter-college transfer facilities, which include relief measures for directly affected students. Directly affected students will receive free admission for the academic year 2023-24 (with admission amounts ranging from Rs. 500 to 9,000), a one-time rehabilitation grant of Rs. 10,000, a free smartphone, provision for free sanitary pads, and sports equipment for female students. Additionally, the scheme allows for inter-college transfers based on students’ requests.

Under the inter-college transfer facility, relief components will primarily include free admission for the academic year 2023-24. Eligibility for the CMCSRS 2023 extends to students currently pursuing any semester of an undergraduate program at private or government-aided colleges.

The violence-hit state of Manipur has approximately 2,000 affected college students who stand to benefit from this initiative.