Court issues fresh summons to BBC, Wikimedia, Internet Archive

New Delhi, July 7: A court here on Friday issued fresh notices to BBC, Wikimedia Foundation and US-based digital library Internet Archive through the Union Ministry of Law and Justice after noting that they were foreign entities and thus subject to rules formulated under the Hague Convention.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Ruchika Singla was hearing a criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Vinay Kumar Singh seeking to restrain them from publishing or broadcasting a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots or any other material defamatory to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Earlier, after being summoned by the court, BBC and Wikimedia Foundation raised objections, saying that the service of summons was not proper as both were foreign entities based in the UK and the US respectively. (PTI)