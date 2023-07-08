HC allows minor wrestler to withdraw plea of ‘sexual harassment’ against Brij Bhushan

New Delhi, July 7: The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed a minor wrestler, who is one among the seven female grapplers who have accused outgoing BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, to withdraw a plea relating to hearing of the matter by a competent court.

The minor wrestler’s lawyer submitted before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma that in view of the cancellation report filed by Delhi Police before the trial court, the plea in the high court has become infructuous.

“The petitioner’s counsel states that since a cancellation report has been filed by the Delhi Police before the trial court, he does not wish to pursue it. The petition is dismissed as withdrawn,” the high court said.

On May 30, the high court issued notices to its Registrar General, the Delhi government and the police in order to decide which court shall hear the plea of the minor wrestler.

The issue arose as the cases related to sexual offences against minors have to be heard by a special court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Patiala House Court is the jurisdictional court for hearing POCSO cases.

However, the cases involving legislators are heard by a special MP/MLA court which is in the premises of Rouse Avenue Court.

The women wrestlers have filed a plea before a trial court seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court. A similar plea was also filed by the minor wrestler. (PTI)